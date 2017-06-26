Italy bank rescue divides Europe
FRANKFURT, June 26 Italy's multi-billion-euro closure of two lenders drew sharp criticism on Monday for hurting a project devised to underpin confidence in the euro zone during the financial crash.
June 26 FFP S.A.
* ANNOUNCES EURO PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 8-YEAR BONDS
* PLACEMENT CONSISTS OF €155 MILLION OF BONDS MATURING IN JULY 2025 PAYING AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 2.500%.
* ISSUE’S SETTLEMENT DATE IS EXPECTED TO BE MONDAY 3 JULY
* CM-CIC AND NATIXIS WERE JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE ISSUE. Source text: bit.ly/2sJrJdM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, June 26 Private equity groups Bain Capital and Cinven failed to win the required shareholder acceptances to take over German generic drugmaker Stada by the deadline, Stada said in a statement on Monday.