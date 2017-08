March 30 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said in a statement:

* It has increased its revolving credit line with banks to 6.25 billion euros ($6.71 billion) from 5 billion euros

* Final maturity for credit line is March 2022. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9317 euros) (Reporting by Rome newsroom)