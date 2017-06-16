Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne:
* asked whether political and market uncertainties could result in him rethinking his decision to step down in early 2019, says "No". Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Pound slides to 2-mth low with higher rate hopes doused (Adds details and quotes, updates prices)