June 16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne tells journalists on the sidelines
of an event in Venice:
* carmaker has a "wide and deep bench" of possible internal
candidates for his succession, excludes outsiders for the job
* does not exclude possibility that his powers could be
divided among several managers during succession, "up to board
to discuss, my job is not easy, a bit loaded"
* reiterates merger for company ultimately inevitable to be
able to defend itself, but not in talks right now
* still working on new technology partnership deal
* has not made any provisions for any potential fines over
diesel emissions in the United States, "impossible to estimate"
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)