BRIEF-Alimentation Couche Tard says obtained clearance from FTC for acquisition of CST Brands
* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. announces competition clearance in the United States and closing date of the acquisition of CST Brands, Inc.
June 26 Macquarie Mexico Real Estate Management Sa De Cv
* Signed term sheet for new $210 million, 10-year secured loan
* Technical committee approved, established certificate repurchase program in accordance with terms of trust agreement
* FIBRAMQ is authorized to repurchase up to 5 percent of outstanding certificates over next 12 months
* Proceeds of financing are expected to be used to repay existing $180 million secured loan matures in feb 2018 Further company coverage:
* Oracle Team USA's Spithill on the crew list for races (Adds Spithill tweet, New Zealand fans)