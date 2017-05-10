FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fibrocell Science Q1 loss per share $0.60
May 10, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fibrocell Science Q1 loss per share $0.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Fibrocell Science Inc

* Fibrocell reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent operational highlights

* Q1 loss per share $0.60

* Fibrocell Science Inc - as of march 31, 2017, company had cash and cash equivalents of $20.6 million and working capital of $18.2 million

* Fibrocell Science Inc - company believes that its cash and cash equivalents at march 31, 2017 will be sufficient to fund operations into Q2 of 2018

* Fibrocell Science Inc - expect to submit investigational new drug application to FDA in q4 2017 for fcx-013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

