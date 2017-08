March 2 (Reuters) - Fibrogen Inc

* Fibrogen reports fiscal 2016 financial results

* Sees to report pamrevlumab topline phase 2 ipf data, placebo-controlled and combination treatment sub-study results, in q3

* Fibrogen inc- on track to submit nda for roxadustat in u.s. In 2018