5 months ago
BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Fibrogen Inc

* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds

* Fibrogen inc - fibrogen is conducting all clinical trials and regulatory submissions in both u.s. And china

* Fibrogen inc - company expects to initiate this phase 2/3 study in second half of 2017

* In addition, company anticipates initiating a u.s. Phase 3 mds clinical trial in q3 of 2017

* Fibrogen inc - fibrogen will retain all regulatory licenses and manufacturing permits in china for roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

