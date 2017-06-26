BRIEF-Medtronic announces agreement with Aetna for diabetes patients
* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients
June 26 Fidelity National Financial Inc
* Fidelity National Financial, Inc. announces acquisition of majority ownership stake in title guaranty of Hawaii
* Fidelity National Financial Inc - Title guaranty will continue to be closely aligned with Chicago title as it formally becomes part of FNF title company family Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd enters into definitive agreement for going-private transaction