BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial enters credit agreement amendment

March 3 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Financial Inc

* Fidelity National Financial - on feb 24, abrh llc, fidelity newport holdings llc & its units, entered into first amendment to aug 19, 2014 credit agreement

* Fidelity National Financial - as per amendment, revolving credit facility under credit agreement was reduced from $100 million to $60 million - sec filing

* Pursuant to amendment, letters of credit sublimit under credit agreement was reduced from $40 million to $20 million

* Fidelity National Financial-amendment also removed from credit agreement a provision that allowed abrh to enter into up to $250 million of incremental loans