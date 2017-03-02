FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial enters credit agreement amendment
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 10:16 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial enters credit agreement amendment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Financial Inc

* Fidelity National Financial - on feb 24, abrh llc, fidelity newport holdings llc & its units, entered into first amendment to aug 19, 2014 credit agreement

* Fidelity National Financial - as per amendment, revolving credit facility under credit agreement was reduced from $100 million to $60 million - sec filing

* Pursuant to amendment, letters of credit sublimit under credit agreement was reduced from $40 million to $20 million

* Fidelity National Financial-amendment also removed from credit agreement a provision that allowed abrh to enter into up to $250 million of incremental loans Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2m17cMW] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.