3 months ago
BRIEF-Fidelity National to sell majority interest in Capco Consulting business to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice
May 23, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fidelity National to sell majority interest in Capco Consulting business to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Information Services Inc:

* FIS to sell majority interest in Capco Consulting Business to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

* Says CD&R to acquire 60 percent equity interest; FIS to retain 40 percent

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - FIS will receive cash proceeds of $477 million

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc says FIS expected the consulting business to contribute $0.11 – $0.12 to second half 2017 adjusted EPS

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - CAPCO to become an independent company

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - Russ Fradin to serve as chairman of independent CAPCO company, Lance Levy to continue as CAPCO CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

