FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Fidessa says Brexit negotiations,new U.S. administration creating some uncertainity
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 27, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Fidessa says Brexit negotiations,new U.S. administration creating some uncertainity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Fidessa Group Plc

* Interim management statement for period from 1(st) january 2017 to date.

* Brexit negotiations and establishment of new US administration are clearly creating some uncertainty

* During q1, fidessa has seen some customers taking longer to make decisions than normal

* But believes that constant currency revenue growth for year will be around levels seen during 2016

* Well positioned to benefit from opportunities that will arise in markets as a result of regulatory and structural changes

* Remains well positioned to benefit from any continued weakness in sterling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.