BRIEF-Fidessa says Brexit negotiations,new U.S. administration creating some uncertainity

April 27 (Reuters) - Fidessa Group Plc
* Interim management statement for period from 1(st) january 2017 to date.
* Brexit negotiations and establishment of new US administration are clearly creating some uncertainty
* During q1, fidessa has seen some customers taking longer to make decisions than normal
* But believes that constant currency revenue growth for year will be around levels seen during 2016
* Well positioned to benefit from opportunities that will arise in markets as a result of regulatory and structural changes
* Remains well positioned to benefit from any continued weakness in sterling