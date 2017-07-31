FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-Fidessa says interim dividend up 7 pct to 15.3 pence/shr
#Russia
#Healthcare
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
World
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
Venezuela
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
Majority of Americans want Congress to move on - Reuters/Ipsos poll
HEALTHCARE
Majority of Americans want Congress to move on - Reuters/Ipsos poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
July 31, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Fidessa says interim dividend up 7 pct to 15.3 pence/shr

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Fidessa Group Plc:

* Interim dividend up 7 percent to 15.3 pence per share

* HY revenue of 177.6 million stg versus. 158.3 million stg last year

* HY pretax profit of 25.4 million stg versus. 22.2 million stg last year

* HY EPS of 48.2 pence

* Interim dividend per share of 15.3 pence

* Expect that 2017 constant currency revenue growth will be around levels that co saw during 2016

* Believes that global nature of its trading platforms means that co will be less susceptible to Brexit effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.