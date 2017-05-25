BRIEF-Fidson Healthcare says not in discussion with May & Baker Nigeria Plc for merger/acquisition

May 25 (Reuters) - Fidson Healthcare Plc

* Response to speculative news of proposed Fidson Healthcare and May & Baker Nigeria Plc merger/acquisition

* Says co is not in any form of discussion, negotiation or consultation, that may lead to acquisition or a merger of two undertakings

* Says there is no discussion of any sort either contemplated or ongoing in respect of any proposed acquisition of May & Baker Nigeria Source: bit.ly/2qnE6Ib Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)