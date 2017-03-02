BRIEF-Fidus Investment qtrly adjusted net investment income $0.43 per share

March 2 (Reuters) - Fidus Investment Corp:

* Fidus Investment Corporation announces fourth quarter & full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 sales $45.6 million

* Fidus Investment Corp qtrly net investment income of $7.8 million, or $0.39 per share

* Qtrly adjusted net investment income $0.43 per share

* Paid special dividend of $0.04 per share on December 16, 2016

* Net asset value of $15.76 per share as of December 31, 2016