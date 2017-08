Feb 23 (Reuters) - Fielmann

* Says proposes dividend of 1.80 eurper share versus Reuters poll average 1.77 eurper share

* Says 2016 sales 1.34 billion eur versus poll average 1.33 billion

* Says 2016 pretax profit 241 million eur versus poll average 236 million

* Says 2016 net profit 171 million eur versus poll average 163 million

* Says says is confident it will win further market share this year, will continue expansion in germany and abroadi