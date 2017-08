April 27 (Reuters) - Fielmann

* Q1 revenues rise 8.1 percent to 341.9 million eur

* Q1 pretax profit up 12.1 percent at 60.6 million eur, net profit up 12.3 percent at 41.6 million

* Reuters poll average for Fielmann Q1 revenues was 337 million eur, pretax profit 59.8 million, net profit 40.7 million

* Says is confident it will grow its market position, sees positive business development this year Further company coverage: