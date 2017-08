March 8 (Reuters) - Fiera Capital Corp:

* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio

* Fiera Capital Corp - deal for approximately C$200 million

* Fiera Capital Corp - through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aquila GP Inc announced acquisition of an additional equity interest in Thames Water Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: