BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Group appoints Nicholas Shepherd and CEO Richard Stockinger to board

May 1 (Reuters) - Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc-

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc appoints Nicholas P. Shepherd and CEO Richard C. Stockinger to board of directors

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc - stockinger will serve as a class iii director with a term expiring at company's 2018 annual meeting of stockholders

* Fiesta Restaurant Group - shepherd is an independent director to serve as class i director with term expiring at co's 2019 annual meeting of stockholders

* Board of directors increases from 7 to 9 directors