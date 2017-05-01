FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Group appoints Nicholas Shepherd and CEO Richard Stockinger to board
May 1, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Group appoints Nicholas Shepherd and CEO Richard Stockinger to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc-

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc appoints Nicholas P. Shepherd and CEO Richard C. Stockinger to board of directors

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc - stockinger will serve as a class iii director with a term expiring at company's 2018 annual meeting of stockholders

* Fiesta Restaurant Group - shepherd is an independent director to serve as class i director with term expiring at co's 2019 annual meeting of stockholders

* Board of directors increases from 7 to 9 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

