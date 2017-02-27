Feb 27 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc

* Fiesta restaurant group, inc. Appoints richard stockinger ceo

* Fiesta restaurant group inc - promotes danny meisenheimer to chief operating officer

* Fiesta restaurant group inc - names stacey rauch chairman of board

* Fiesta restaurant group inc - stockinger served as president and chief executive officer of benihana inc. From 2009 to 2014

* Fiesta restaurant group - for past four months, committee of board of co carefully evaluated a range of strategic alternatives potentially available

* Fiesta restaurant - following review of information provided by company, no potential counterparty presented a final proposal to acquire fiesta

* Fiesta restaurant group inc - "board concluded that company should suspend sale evaluation process"

* Fiesta restaurant group inc - board also affirmed its previously stated position that it will not pursue spin-off of taco cabana brand at this time

* Fiesta restaurant group inc - will not pursue a divestiture of taco cabana