BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
Feb 27 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc:
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $171.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $173.8 million
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.27
* Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc says Q4 comparable restaurant sales at Pollo Tropical decreased 4.0% and comparable restaurant transactions decreased 7.3%
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc says Q4 comparable restaurant sales at Taco Cabana decreased 3.5% and comparable restaurant transactions decreased 4.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.