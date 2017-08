May 15 (Reuters) - Fifth Street Asset Management Inc

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue fell 17.9 percent to $15.6 million

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - Fee-earning assets under management of $3.5 billion as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: