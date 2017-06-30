June 30 Fifth Street Asset Management Inc :

* Fifth Street Asset Management, Inc. Is engaged in strategic discussions

* Fifth Street Asset Management - no definitive agreement has been reached, there can be no assurance that any transaction will result from discussions

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - ‍is in discussions regarding a potential sale transaction regarding its bdc investment advisory business​

* Fifth Street Asset Management - ‍BDC Investment advisory business includes management of Fifth Street Finance and Fifth Street senior floating rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: