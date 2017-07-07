July 7 Fifth Street Asset Management Inc
:
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - on June 30, 2017 unit
entered into an amended and restated credit agreement
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - credit facility is a
$100 million term loan facility that matures on August 1, 2019
* Fifth Street Asset Management - borrowings under facility
accrue interest at unit's option at annual rate of either libor
plus 3.0% or base rate plus 2.0%
* Fifth Street Asset Management-after Jan 1, 2018,
borrowings bear interest at annual rate of either libor plus
5.0% or base rate plus 4.0%
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - facility is secured by
substantially all of assets of unit and certain subsidiaries of
unit
