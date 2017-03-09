March 9 Fifth Third Bancorp:

* Fifth Third Bancorp announces redemption of senior bank notes due June 1, 2017

* Fifth Third Bancorp says submitted a redemption notice to issuing and paying agent for redemption of all of outstanding 1.35% fixed rate senior notes due June 1, 2017

* Fifth Third Bancorp says notes will be redeemed on May 2, 2017