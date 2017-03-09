BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
March 9 Fifth Third Bancorp:
* Fifth Third Bancorp announces redemption of senior bank notes due June 1, 2017
* Fifth Third Bancorp says submitted a redemption notice to issuing and paying agent for redemption of all of outstanding 1.35% fixed rate senior notes due June 1, 2017
* Fifth Third Bancorp says notes will be redeemed on May 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates