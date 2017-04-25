FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.38
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38

* Qtrly book value per share of $20.13 up 2% from 4Q16 and up 3% from 1Q16

* Fifth Third Bancorp - Q1 taxable equivalent net interest income of $939 million, up 3%

* Qtrly common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.76%

* Qtrly net charge-offs (NCOS) of $89 million, up $16 million from 4Q16 and down $7 million from 1Q16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fifth Third Bancorp qtrly common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.76 percent versus. 10.40 percent at the end of Q4

* Fifth Third Bancorp Q1 provision for loan and lease losses $74 million versus $119 million last year Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2oGclJY) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.