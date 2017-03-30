FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Figtree holdings says unit entered into joint venture agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Figtree Holdings Ltd

* Unit entered into a joint venture agreement with existing shareholders

* Deal for consideration of RMB20.0 million

* Vibrant group, holding Co of Singapore Enterprises, is also a joint venture partner subscribing for a 31% stake in Pucheng for consideration of RMB31.0 million

* Purchase consideration represents approximately a 9.05% premium over share of net asset value of Pucheng

* Subscription is not expected to have a material impact on earnings per share of group for current financial year ending 31 December 2017

* No service contract is proposed to be entered into between company and any such person. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

