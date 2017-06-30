BRIEF-Ciena commences exchange offer for its 2018 convertible notes to add cash settlement conversion options
June 30 FIH Mobile Ltd:
* Confirms it expects group to record a turnover for six months ending 30 June 2017 ranging from $4.2 billion to $4.25 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to sell entire 1,072 shares of Blue Wave Partners, Inc, a U.S. solar power generation firm, for 3.88 billion won