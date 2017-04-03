FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FIH Mobile expects to record consol HY net loss to be less than US$110 mln
April 3, 2017 / 9:00 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-FIH Mobile expects to record consol HY net loss to be less than US$110 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Fih Mobile Ltd

* Expects interim results of group for six months ending 30 June 2017 to record a consolidated net loss

* Expects group's consolidated net loss for six months ending 30 June 2017 to be less than US$110 million

* Board expects group's turnover during six months ending 30 JUNE 2017 to exceed us$4.6 billion

* Expected results primarily as a result of costs relating to a new business group within company under a collaboration agreement

* "Board currently expects those costs to continue into second half of 2017" Source (bit.ly/2nRdJfJ) Further company coverage:

