BRIEF-Filament says received $15 mln in new venture financing

March 30 (Reuters) -
* Filament - received $15 million in new venture financing, bringing its total funding to $21.8 million
* Filament - new round was led by verizon ventures and bullpen capital
* Filament - proceeds from round will be used to scale hardware manufacturing
* Filament- director Patrick Walsh, who led investment for Intel Capital, is joining Filament's board of directors with the transaction
* Filament-New investors include Intel Capital, Jetblue Technology Ventures, CME Ventures, Flex Technology Accelerator Program Lab Ix, Backstage Capital Source text for Eikon: