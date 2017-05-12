BRIEF-Ooma Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.02
* Ooma reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results
May 12 Filtronic Plc:
* Trading during Q4 in Filtronic wireless business has been ahead of previous management expectations
* Board now expects total group revenue of approximately £35 million in year ending 31 May 2017
* Board now expects in year ending 31 may 2017 a commensurate increase to operating profit, ahead of market expectations
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Snap says announcing a new way to create custom Stories