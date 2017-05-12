May 12 Filtronic Plc:

* Trading during Q4 in Filtronic wireless business has been ahead of previous management expectations

* Board now expects total group revenue of approximately £35 million in year ending 31 May 2017

* Board now expects in year ending 31 may 2017 a commensurate increase to operating profit, ahead of market expectations