April 6 (Reuters) - Fimalac SA:

* FY consolidated net income group share 60.6 million euros ($64.54 million) versus 1.58 billion euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 26.5 million euros versus 13.1 million euros year ago

* Dividend per share: 2.10 euros

* Board decided to reduce the company's capital (made up of 26,140,000 shares) by cancelling 1,440,000 treasury shares, representing 5.51 pct of the total capital