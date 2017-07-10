MOVES-BlueMountain names Lee Kempler operating chief for investments
July 10 Asset manager BlueMountain Capital Management LLC on Monday named Lee Kempler as chief operating officer for investments in a newly-created role.
July 10 Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd
* Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd reports a 11.62 percent passive stake in Global Self Storage Inc as of June 30, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, July 10 Greece should develop a strategy for borrowing in the markets and should borrow in the market before the end of its euro zone bailout programme next year, the head of the European Stability Mechanism said on Monday.