July 6 Catalyst Biosciences Inc:

* Financial milestone achieved in Catalyst's subcutaneous factor IX program

* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - achieved a financial milestone under its collaboration with ISU ABXIS

* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - ISU ABXIS and Catalyst plan to have top-line data from clinical trial by end of 2017 for CB 2679d/ISU304