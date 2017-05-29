FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 29, 2017 / 10:03 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Finbond says FY headline earnings per share up 77 pct

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Finbond Group Ltd:

* Fy headline earnings per share increased by 77 pct to 18.6 cents (feb 2016: 10.5 cents)

* Fy revenue from continuing operations increased by 177 pct to r1.5 billion (feb 2016: r561.2 million)

* Value of loans advanced increased by 360 pct to r4.1 billion (feb 2016: r883.9 million)

* Number of loans advanced grew by 155 pct to 1 484 973 (feb 2016: 583 265)

* Fy insurance revenue increased by 10 pct to r110.5 million (feb 2016: r100.3 million)

* Fy loan fee income increased by 152 pct to r985.6 million (feb 2016: r391.8 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

