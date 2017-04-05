FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Finch Therapeutics, Takeda collaborate to develop microbiome therapeutics in inflammatory bowel disease
April 5, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Finch Therapeutics, Takeda collaborate to develop microbiome therapeutics in inflammatory bowel disease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Finch Therapeutics and Takeda announce global collaboration to develop microbiome therapeutics in inflammatory bowel disease (ibd)

* Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd says under terms of agreement, Takeda will make an upfront payment of $10 million to Finch

* Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd says further details of agreement were not disclosed

* Takeda Pharmaceutical - Finch will be eligible for development, regulatory, commercial financial milestones & tiered royalties on worldwide net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

