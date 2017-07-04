EU mergers and takeovers (July 4)
BRUSSELS, July 4 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
July 4 FINECOBANK BANCA FINECO SPA:
* BOARD APPROVED LAUNCH PROJECT AIMED AT CONSTITUTION OF A NEW IRISH ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY Source text: reut.rs/2tFzWRL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, July 4 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)