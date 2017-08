May 9 (Reuters) - FINECOBANK BANCA FINECO SPA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT: EUR 51.7 MILLION, +0.9% Y/Y (+8.0% Y/Y EXCLUDING SALE OF GOVERNMENT SECURITIES IN Q1 2016)

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME: EUR 141.8 MILLION, +1.2% Y/Y (+5.0% Y/Y EXCLUDING SALE OF GOVERNMENT SECURITIES IN Q1 2016)

* NET SALES APRIL 2017: EUR 592 MILLION (+59% Y/Y) OF WHICH EUR 308 MILLION ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (+182% Y/Y)