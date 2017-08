April 24 (Reuters) - Finet Group Ltd:

* Connected transactions in relation to acquisitions of entire interests in three property holding companies acquisitions

* Purchaser agreed to purchase tca sale share and TCA sale loan for consideration of HK$54 million

* Lo Yuk Yee agreed to sell TCB sale shares and TCB sale loan for consideration of HK$15 million Source :(bit.ly/2oDP6B0) Further company coverage: