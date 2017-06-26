BRIEF-QBE Insurance Group responds to ASX aware query
* QBE insurance group responds to ASX query regarding earnings guidance
June 27 Finet Group Ltd
* Group reported a turnover of about hk$10.8 million for year ended 31 march 2017, down about 3.7%
* Consolidated loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 march 2017 was about hk$29.1 million versus loss of hk$36 million last year
WELLINGTON, June 27 New Zealand's stock exchange NZX said on Tuesday it will likely fold its two junior equity markets into the main bourse after they failed to attract companies.