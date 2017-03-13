BRIEF-Finet Group says unit entered into agreement with BACOB Management

March 14 (Reuters) - Finet Group Ltd:

* Vendor, unit of company, has entered into provisional agreement with, amongst others, purchaser and vendor guarantor

* Expects that subject to completion, group will record a gain of approximately hk$9.8 million from disposal

* Deal for disposal at consideration of hk$68 million

* Bacob management agreed to purchase sale shares representing entire issued share capital of pink angel investments together with sale debt

