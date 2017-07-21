BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards Q2 operating profit below forecasts, inventory levels normalized

July 21 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards

* Fingerprint cards Q2 operating profit amounted to SEK 72.0 m

* Fingerprint cards Q2 revenues amounted to SEK 823.4 m (1,666.1), down 51% compared with Q2 of 2016

* Fingerprint cards Q2 - normalized inventory levels

* Fingerprint cards Q2 - towards end of quarter, inventory levels in value chain normalized as anticipated

* Fingerprint cards Q2 - as a result, our own inventories declined and all of our major customers ordered sensors from us

* Fingerprint Cards says market shares began to gradually rise again during the quarter

* Reuters poll: Fingerprint Q2 revenues seen at SEK 859 million, operating profit at SEK 155 million

* Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 528.0 m (530.4) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)