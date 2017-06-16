BRIEF-ARI Network Services provides details of termination of merger agreement
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
June 16 Fingerprint Cards AB
* Reg-Fingerprint Cards featured in world premiere from Microsoft - the world's first keyboard with an invisible fingerprint sensor hidden in a key
* General Atlantic LLC Reports 5.9 Pct Stake In 58.Com Inc as of June 13