FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards says lowers proposal for director fees
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 7, 2017 / 8:51 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards says lowers proposal for director fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards AB

* Says nomination committee of Fingerprint Cards revises proposal concerning director fees

* Says nomination committee's revised proposal is that both director fees and fees for committee work are to remain unchanged, which would thus entail fixed director fees totaling SEK 4,050,000

* Says previously submitted proposal amounted to fixed director fees totaling SEK 4,450,000.

* Says the nomination committee proposes that the Board of Directors be paid fees totaling SEK 4,050,000, of which SEK 850,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 400,000 to each other Board member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.