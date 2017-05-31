FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards starts collaboration with Arrow Electronics
May 31, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards starts collaboration with Arrow Electronics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards AB

* Says strengthens its position through collaboration with new distributor Arrow Electronics

* Says the collaboration with Hong Kong-based Arrow Electronics will strengthen Fingerprints' position, and help the company develop additional channels into new markets and application areas

* Says previously, Fingerprints has collaborations with 15 distributors, of which the majority are based in Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

