4 months ago
BRIEF-Fingerprints' touch sensor featured in Qiku's new smartphone
April 13, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Fingerprints' touch sensor featured in Qiku's new smartphone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards AB

* Says Fingerprints' touch sensor featured in Qiku's new smartphone 360 F5

* Says "We're always happy to see new customer devices launched. This product is particularly important as it is the first device based on Spreadtrum platform, with a fingerprint sensor from Fingerprints. Spreadtrum is a major mobile platform supplier, very strong in the low-cost segment", says Ted Hansson, Senior Vice President, Business Line Mobile, at Fingerprints. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

