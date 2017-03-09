March 9 Finisar Corp:
* Finisar announces record third fiscal quarter revenues
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 revenue $380.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $389.6
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $393.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.50 to
$0.56
* Sees q4 2017 revenue $360 million to $380 million
* Finisar Corp sees q4 non-GAAP gross margin of
approximately 36%, non-GAAP operating margin of approximately
17%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
