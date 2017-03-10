March 10 (Reuters) -

* Next Games says preliminary price range for planned IPO 7.50 - 7.90 euros

* Says implied market capitalization based on preliminary price range is 138-143 million euros

* Says has received subscription commitments from Swedbank Robur Fonder Ab, certain funds managed by OP Fund Management, Ilmarinen, Varma, certain funds managed by Visio Varainhoito Oy and AMC Networks Ventures LLC

* Says subscription period commences on 13 march, trading expected to begin on Nasdaq First North on or about 24 March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)