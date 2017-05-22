BRIEF-Reworld Media issues 2,683,619 new ordinary shares - Euronext
* REWORLD MEDIA SA ISSUES 2,683,619 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON ALTERNEXT PARIS MARKET AS OF 20/06/2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 Sanoma Oyj
* says Sanoma Media Finland will acquire local sport media Urheilulehti from A-lehdet
* says will consolidate Urheilulehti to its Urheilusanomat products Source text: here Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* REWORLD MEDIA SA ISSUES 2,683,619 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON ALTERNEXT PARIS MARKET AS OF 20/06/2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture Group Co Ltd