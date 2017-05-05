May 5 Finning International Inc:

* Finning announces renewal of share repurchase program

* Finning International - has received approval from tsx to renew normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 5 million of its common shares

* Finning International Inc - NCIB, which will begin on may 11, 2017 and end no later than May 10, 2018